Combatting Threats. By SW Staff.

By SW Staff

Each year, the Software 500 provides insight on a variety of primary business sectors within the software industry. The 2016 Software 500 ranking was published in November 2016 and included data based on companies’ reported revenue.

The Security Tools and System segment is the most popular, which is represented by 38 of the 500 companies. Based on the findings, the average growth of businesses in this sector was ten percent.

Revenue leaders in this segment from the the 2016 Software 500 security segment include Symantec at 27, Gemalto at 43, Indra Sistemas S.A. at 46, Intel at 64, ManTech International Corporation at 79, Trend Micro at 97, Fortinet at 99, and Check Point Software Technologies at 133.

Here we provide an overview of these top players in alphabetical order.

Check Point Software Technologies

Reporting a worldwide revenue of $587.16 million in the 2016 Software 500, Check Point Software Technologies dropped 11.13 percent since the prior year but its research and development (R&D) increased by 3.32 percent. The company employs 4,814 people and are based out of West Deptford, NJ.

As a global network cyber security vendor, Check Point Software Technologies protects customers from cyberattacks and offers a complete security architecture defending enterprises. The vendor handles security for networks to mobile devices and provides a comprehensive and intuitive security management process.

Check Point recently attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency, which highlights partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. Check Point delivers advanced threat prevention security to protect customer workloads and data in the AWS Cloud.

The company also worked with Google after more than one million Google accounts were breached by Gooligan, a new Android Malware variant. Gooligan roots Android devices and steals email addresses and authentication tokens stored on them. Check Point reached out to the Google security team with information on this campaign and is currently working with Google to continue an investigation.

Fortinet

From 2014 to 2015, Fortinet’s worldwide revenue increased by 31.01 percent, bringing its 2015 revenue to $1,009.27 million. The company’s R&D also increased at 15.67 percent. Based out of Sunnyvale, CA, the company as 4,018 reported employees.

Fortinet was founded in 2000 and has kept the same vision—to deliver broad, truly integrated security across the IT infrastructure. The corporation provides high-performance network security platform solutions and deployments for all sizes and environments. Fortinet software feature innovative firewalls, threat detection, application security, and virtualized security applications among other preventative care.

The corporation’s flagship enterprise firewall platform, Fortigate, provides next generation security and networking functions. Fortigate offers security for data centers, networks, the cloud, wired and wireless access, applications, and endpoints. The corporation serves the healthcare, government, education, financial services, retail, and industrial control industries.

Fortinet predicts that 2017 will be the tipping point for cybersecurity as threats become more intelligent and difficult to detect. The corporation reported that 20 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices are the weakest link and may lead to an attack on the cloud. When this occurs, organizations are predicted to adopt fabric-based security strategies. In addition, IoT manufacturers will be held accountable for security breaches if they fail to better secure their devices.

Gemalto

Based out of Noord-Holland, Netherlands, Gemalto has grown 5.74 percent since last year’s reported Software 500. The security software company reported revenue of $3,465.12 million in 2015, and its R&D percentage increased 6.03 over the 2015 Software 500 ranking.

Gemalto is a leader in digital security and aims to deliver easy to use technologies and services to businesses and governments while authenticating identities and protecting data. With 14,000 employees, the company employs workers of 117 different nationalities.

Gemalto offers Gemalto Identity and Data protection solutions for enterprise security. The corporation focuses on the current dangers of sensitive data residing in networks rising mobility. With breach epidemics on the rise, Gemalto offers advanced identity and data protection solutions that ensure sensitive data is protected and controlled.

In December 2016, Gemalto announced an agreement to acquire 3M’s Identity Management Business for $850 million. 3M’s Identity Management Business provides a full spectrum of biometric solutions and focuses on civil identification, border control, law enforcements, and 3M’s Document Reader and Secure Materials Businesses.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

From 2014 to 2015, Indra Sistema’s worldwide growth decreased 18.98 percent and reports $3,164.12 million revenue in the 2016 Software 500. As of 2015, the company has 38,891 employees.

Indra is a global consulting and technology company as well as a technology partner for core business operations. The company is based in Madrid, Spain and provides in-house solutions and high added value technology services to allow customers to solve the most critical issues.

Indra recently signed a QPX reseller agreement with ITA Software by Google to integrate ITA’s airfare pricing and shopping solutions with Suitair BFM, its Book Engine, that gives airlines control of the ticket buying and selling process.

Indra has also piloted eVacuate to propose safe alternatives for citizens in environments like sports arenas and airports. The pilot combines Indra’s emergency management platform, iSAFETY, and Indra’s digital transformation unit, FEEP IoT and Big Data Platform Sofia2. Indra reports that eVacuate reduces evacuation times by 23 percent and defines, in real time, the ideal evacuation routes for mass concentrations of people.

Intel

Intel’s worldwide revenue in 2015 was $2,167 million, a decrease of 2.21 percent since 2014. The company has an R&D increase of 21.91 percent and 107,3000 employees. Based out of Santa Clara, CA, Intel is best known for its processors but also provides technologies that support the cloud, the IoT, and advances in memory and programmable solutions.

The McAfee product line is featured in Intel’s security division. Intel Core processors are enabled with Intel Identity Protection Technology (IPT) to provide security. Intel IPT links mobile devices to online banking accounts and social websites for added protection. Intel IPT validates users so that accounts cannot be accessed without the linked device.

Intel recently collaborated with AT&T and Ericsson to launch a 5G business-customer trial that provides 5G infrastructure and wireless connectivity using millimeter wave technology, network function virtualization, and software-defined networking. The 5G networks are predicted to provide data-rich services, sophisticated cloud applications, and faster speeds.

The corporation has also developed True Key to increase online security by retiring poor password habits. The True Key extension works with Windows Hello for a multi-factor sign in experience on Microsoft Edge. The True Key extension remembers user’s existing passwords and creates new ones, and automatically fills in username and passwords for websites or applications.

ManTech International Corporation

Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, ManTech International Corporation brought in $1,550.12 million in 2015, a decrease of 12.62 percent since 2014. The company’s R&D has remained the same since 2014 and it houses 7,200 employees.

ManTech International specializes in cyber security and integrated security support. The corporation has a cyber security operations center and features computer forensics and exploitation, computer network operations, counter-intrusion support, computer security training, penetration testing, and network simulation.

ManTech International serves customers from intelligence communities, the federal bureau of investigation, all branches of the Armed Forces, the Joint Strike Fighter program, the department of state, and the department of homelands security.

In November 2016, ManTech International was contracted by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide information technology enterprise management services and enterprise management and cyber security services. The firm’s fixed price contract has a reported potential value of $322 million.

Symantec Corporation

Based in Mountain View, CA, Symantec reported $6,508 million in revenue in the 2016 Software 500.

Symantec is a leading cyber security company that helps organizations, governments, and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to the company for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud, and infrastructure.

Additionally, more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec’s Norton suite of products for protection at home and across all of their devices worldwide.

Recently, Symantec announced its plans to acquire LifeLock for $2.3 billion. This acquisition brings together a leader in consumer security with a leading provider of identity protection and remediation services.

Trend Micro

Based out of Tokyo, Japan, Trend Micro’s revenue decreased 6.15 percent in 2015 from 2014, reporting a worldwide revenue of $1,027.11 million in the 2016 Software 500. The company has 5,190 employees and its R&D increased by 3.04 percent since 2014.

Trend Micro’s security is powered by Smart Protection Network, a solution that mines data around the clock. The network uncovers threat information, analyzes and identifies threats, and proactively blocks new threats. The corporation uses the latest data science techniques to analyze big data and caters to the specific needs of homes and businesses.

Trend Micro recently released its annual security predictions report, which predicts an increase of attacks and malicious threat actors in 2017. The report states that in 2016, a large increase of Apple vulnerabilities and Adobe bugs surfaced. The attacks will capitalize on the growing acceptance of connected devices and unsecured systems.

Trend Micro offers the Trend Micro Deep Security as a service on AWS Marketplace to combine the benefits of security software as a service (SaaS) with consolidated payments. AWS customers receive a single bill for multiple SaaS products on their existing AWS statement. Deep SaaS gives customers a fully hosted security management experience with rapid delivery of innovations.

Security Tools and Systems

With several reports of cybersecurity threats in 2017, software security companies are preparing themselves for faster and stronger processes. Corporations offer security for big data, cyber security, evacuation, and the IoT. The 2016 Software 500 reports an average growth of ten percent for companies in the Security Tools and Systems category. This popular sector and its market leaders show great promise for 2017.

Feb2017, Software Magazine