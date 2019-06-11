LabTwin’s AI-Powered Digital Assistant Features New Connectivity

06.3.19

LabTwin GmbH, the world’s first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, today announced its new open API that will connect scientists with data sources both inside and outside of the lab. LabTwin will enable scientists to instantly access external databases as well as data streams from other sources such as lab equipment and informatics systems. With LabTwin’s open API, R&D groups will be able to easily integrate real-time, scientifically accurate information into their daily workflows.

Most lab tools cannot move content across devices, and therefore, pieces of information are fragmented across different tools and platforms. With its new API, LabTwin removes data silos, eliminates the data graveyard and empowers scientists with real-time data capture and on-demand access to important information, all in one central location.

“LabTwin is designing experiences for scientists that are consistent across devices and continuous when moving from one device to another,” said Magdalena Paluch, CEO and co-founder at LabTwin. “With the launch of our new API, we can create a whole ecosystem for scientists, connecting our digital assistant’s voice interface with applications and databases, and make this data instantly accessible from anywhere in the lab.”

“LabTwin’s open API is a big step towards creating the integrated lab of the future,” said Jonas Kulessa, Head of Engineering at LabTwin. “Digital labs will have an effortless flow of information using tools like LabTwin’s digital assistant, which gives scientists easy access to information no matter where they are working.”

Interactive Lab Assistant Now Talks Back

LabTwin’s digital assistant uses machine learning and voice-recognition technologies to assist scientists with day-to-day tasks, saving time and making research more efficient and reproducible. Researchers can take notes, capture data, create supply lists and set timers or reminders from anywhere in the lab simply by talking to LabTwin.

LabTwin is constantly evolving to add new features based on customer feedback. Now, the digital assistant can speak back to scientists, guide scientists through interactive protocols, and provide recommendations as well as on-demand access to scientific data.

“We built the LabTwin digital assistant so labs can have streamlined, paper-free documentation, with researchers taking hands-free voice notes at the bench and then easily transferring these notes into existing protocols or other lab documentation,” said Paluch. “The result is better data capture and real-time data-driven decision-making without having to remove gloves or interrupt experiments. Our next natural step with the product was to make it more interactive, where it can provide feedback and guidance to scientists and therefore be a true assistant in the lab.”

“LabTwin is a research tool we all, as scientists, can greatly benefit from. We are at an era in which technology is at our fingertips, and having a tool like LabTwin that allows integration of multiple functionalities within a laboratory annotation system greatly simplifies our research workflow. I am convinced LabTwin will have a significant impact on research productivity,” said Ernesto Diaz-Flores, Assistant Adjunct Professor at the School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, and early adopter of LabTwin.

www.labtwin.com