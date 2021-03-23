Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure Automation Platform by env0. Strengthens Security for Terraform, Terragrunt and IaC Frameworks.

Contributed Content

Env0 has released the company’s enterprise-grade infrastructure automation platform which is designed to run and simplify the governance of cloud deployments for Terraform, Terragrunt and other IaC frameworks. According to the company, the workflow management solution enables easy to create workflows with extended capabilities and strengthened security with self-hosted agents, AWS AssumeRole, support for SAML and SOC2 Type 2. Using the platform, DevOps can run any type of code at any point in the deployment process.

“Trust in smaller startup SaaS organizations has become a challenge for DevOps, with respect to the possible exposure of customer cloud credentials, code and other secrets,” said Omry Hay, Co-Founder and CTO, env0. “env0’s enterprise-grade IaC automation platform provides assurance throughout the operational lifecycle with SAML (Security Assertion Mark-up Language) and SOC2 Type 2 certification, coupled with self-hosted agents that run in the administrator’s own cloud account for protection of this essential and sensitive information.”

Env0’s plan on pull request support delivers Terraform or Terragrunt plans for all pull requests so that infrastructure change requests can be approved with confidence. The platform provides secure software agents to allow for user deployable IaC with AWS AssumeRole support. AWS AssumeRole allows an IAM User to assume different roles, in the same account or across different accounts.

According to an IDC report titled Worldwide DevOps Software Tools Forecast 2020-2024, enterprise DevOps teams are maturing and looking to reduce complexity by adopting more standardized toolchains and workflows and pivoting toward cloud services that embed basic infrastructure automation.”

In the latest release, env0 emphasizes security with a new level of trust in cloud management that features premier management of keys, tokens, cloud credentials, and other environmental variables at every level with a single configuration. Secrets are only stored on the customer’s account using the AWS Secrets Manager. The deployment container of the env0 agent at the customer account level resolves the secret values at runtime from the secret manager within the same account.

With the availability of env0‘s powerful solution, DevOps professionals are now able to properly address the provisioning and compliance of changing cloud resources. env0 enables users and teams to jointly share configuration templates using remote state file storage to prevent drifts and accelerate code deployment. env0 fully integrates with CI/CD pipelines and VCS tools and delivers full CLI support to ensure a smooth, flawless process.

“DevOps professionals seeking better and more secure options for the development, modification and versioning of cloud infrastructure, will find that env0 helps get them there,” added Mr. Hay. “Built to deliver on the automation, security and efficiency of the cloud, our class of infrastructure automation is helping to set the standard for secure cloud operations.”

Mar2021, Software Magazine

DevOps, env0